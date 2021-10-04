Delhi this week: Live kitchen, exhibition on life during pandemic, South Asian literary conference

For a word

Organised by the Foundation of SAARC Writers and Literature and Sahitya Akademi, the South Asian Online Literary Conference will be held from October 6 to 9. Live on YouTube, the conference will see the participation of writers from across the region. While K Sreenivasarao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi, will lead the inaugural session on October 6 at 10 am, writer Ajeet Cour will deliver the presidential address. The chief guest on day one is Chandrashekhar Kambar, president, Sahitya Akademi.

The guests include Bangladeshi poet Mohammad Nurul Huda, Bhutanese writer Kunzang Choden, Akhtarul Wasey, president of Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur; Najib Manalai from Afghanistan, poet and writer Keshab Sigdel from Nepal, author Kanchana Priyakantha from Sri Lanka and writer Ibrahim Waheed from the Maldives. The following days will see sessions on a range of subjects, from “Unfinished Autobiography by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: Re-visiting History” to “Nepali Folklore”, poetry sessions and paper presentations.

Artist V Ramesh's untitled watercolour art.

In search of the extraordinary

Artist V Ramesh has always strived to go beneath the surface and establish a plural idiom in his art practice. His exhibition titled “The Pandemic Still Lifes” is on at Threshold Art Gallery till October 20. Elaborating on the collection, the catalogue states, “A series on still life, (the works) carry strong emotional resonance and are much more than the physical objects they represent as either memento mori or vanitas genres. Ramesh loves to juxtapose that which is alive in contrast to something which is deteriorated showing the impermanence of the body.”

Coming together

Curated by Aakshat Sinha and Ranjan Kaul, Artamour’s exhibition of contemporary art titled “An Imaginal Affair” features more than 80 artworks by 40 artists from India and abroad, including Romana Husain, Rajan Fulari and Orijit Sen. The mediums include drawings, paintings, sculptures, installations, art photographs and videos. While the exhibition will be held from October 8 to 10 at The Stainless Gallery, the works will be showcased online from October 10 to 31.

Sunday spread

The live kitchens of Spectra at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram, dish out signature recipes from Italian, Japanese, Indian and Asian cuisines along with a separate island dedicated to grills and barbecues. The Sunday brunch at Spectra is now back — where chefs curate gastronomic themes from across the globe. Coming Sunday, look out for a variety of roasts and carvings, and the best of Indian cuisine from the food capitals like Lucknow, Hyderabad and Delhi. Asian treats include dimsums, potstickers and Chinese roasted duck rolls. Between 12.30 and 3 pm. Priced at Rs 2,999 onwards.