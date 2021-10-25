Delhi this week: Attend a comedy act, watch an Italian film or visit one of many exhibitions

Finding their Way

Based on an ancient epic poem by Sufi poet Farid-ud-Din Attar, the exhibition titled “The Conference of The Birds” tells the “story of the assembly of the birds, in a time of existential crisis”. They embark on a journey in search of a mythical majestic bird, the Simorgh, and are led by the wisest bird through seven valleys — of quest, love, understanding, detachment, unity, astonishment and enlightenment — to find the Simorgh. Each Valley has its own challenges. At Ojas Art, Mehrauli, till November 7, the exhibition includes works of 16 artists, including Abhishek Singh, Bhajju Shyam, GR Iranna, Jagannath Panda, Madhvi Parekh, Rameshwar Broota and Ranbir Kaleka.

The Balancing Act 2021 by Jagannath Panda The Balancing Act 2021 by Jagannath Panda

Laugh Out Loud

Comedian Harsh Gujral spares no one in his standup act. Right from his hometown Kanpur, to his folks, everyone is fair game for this young standup comic. Gujral is known to find humour in the most mundane things in daily life. He regularly turns to the audience to feed into his set. The standup artiste will perform at Four Points by Sheraton on October 27, 7.30 pm. Tickets available on Bookmyshow.

Invoking the Divine

Attend a performance titled “Sagun and Nirgun” on the works of Kabir and Meera by Mir Mukhtiyar Ali and a group from Bikaner. Ali hails from the nomadic community of the Mirasis who carry forward the oral tradition of Sufiana Qalam in India. The group will recite the works of the famous poets of the Bhakti movement. At the India International Center, Fountain Lawns, October 26, 6.30 pm.

Italian Soiree

Watch Le Notti di Cabiria, an Italian drama film directed by celebrated Italian master Federico Fellini. The film centres around Cabiria, an optimistic, romantic, poor young woman who lives off unscrupulous men. On one particularly despairing day, she goes to church to pray. She begs God for a miracle to change her life. The film is her journey of attempting to find redemption. It is being shown in collaboration by Istituto Italiano di Cultura, and will be introduced by film critic Murtaza Ali Khan. At Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, October 29, 7.30 pm.

Lines of Thought

An exhibition titled “Sketching Silence” at Vadehra Art Gallery in Delhi brings together 89 drawings by SH Raza. On till November 9, the showcase features works from 1950 to 1960, followed by 2010-2011. The artist who passed away in 2016 was one of the leading modernists of India and a founding member of the formidable Progressive Artists’ Group.