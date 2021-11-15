Delhi this week: Choose from a wide array of options, from bungee jumping to art exhibitions to standup comedy

Leap of faith

Enjoy bungee jumping in our very own Gurgaon. Everyone above the age of 12 can enjoy the thrill of bungee jumping without making a trip to either Rishikesh or Himachal Pradesh. Moreover, you’ll receive a certificate to boast of your adventure and a video of the jump. From November 14 to November 30 at Backyard Sport Club, Gurgaon. Tickets on bookmyshow.com.

Share your story

Time to recite your poems and tell your stories to the world at the Poetry, Storytelling and Chai event. Open for professionals and amateurs alike, the event will provide a platform for all sorts of talent. Too nervous to tell your story? That’s fine. You can listen to others recite their poems and tell their stories while you can sit back and sip your tea. From November 14 till November 28, at The Social House, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Laugh it off

Catch well-known standup comedian Rahul Dua at the Laughathon comedy show. Dua rose to stardom with his exceptional performance at the standup comedy competition Comicstaan that is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. On November 20, at Select City Walk, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Stop and stare

Enjoy the works of artists such as Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty, Kundan Mondal, Amjum Rizve, Manish Sharma, Mainaz Bano, Tapas Biswas, Soham Raha, Sangam Vankhade, Pratik Raut and Vijaya Chauhan at the ‘Episteme’ exhibition. The show explores material relevance and the impact of socio-political history in the present day through the eyes of the artists in the present. Till December 11, from 6 pm to 9 pm, at Centrix Space, Jain Farm, Behind Sector D-2, Vasant Kunj, Delhi.

Pause and reflect

Experience the lives of underprivileged children, their everyday struggles and how education is helping them evolve through photographs at the exhibition titled ‘New Beginnings’. The photographs are taken by Vicky Roy. Curated by Chandan Gomes, the exhibition will be followed by a series of animated short films by TARA Child Protection and Empowerment, followed by a panel discussion. Till November 26, 11 am to 7 pm, at Galerie Romain Rolland, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.