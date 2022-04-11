Delhi This Week: Art exhibitions, music events, plays, Delhiites have a lot to choose from

Alan Walker in the house

One of the world’s most famous DJs Alan Walker is all set to visit India as part of Sunburn Arena. The creator of hits such as Faded and Alone, the DJ, whose masked-up persona since 2015 has grabbed eyeballs, will perform at Backyard Sports Club, Gurgaon. On April 17, 4 pm onwards. Tickets are priced at Rs 1,500 and entry is for those above 16 years. Visit bookmyshow.com.

Starting from the dot

In her solo after 10 years, artist Manisha Gera Baswani brings together a large and diverse body of work comprising paintings, embroidered works and sculptures which speak of her preoccupation with the human body and the healing power of art in difficult times such as the pandemic. Titled “…and the dots connect now”, the show is on at Gallery Espace till May 10.

Manisha Gera Baswani brings together a large and diverse body of work comprising paintings, embroidered works and sculptures. Manisha Gera Baswani brings together a large and diverse body of work comprising paintings, embroidered works and sculptures.

All in the family

Art Alive Gallery is presenting a tripartite show featuring works of artists Sakti Burman, Maite Delteil and Maya Burman. To take place at Bikaner House from April 15 to 22, the show will feature a collection of the recent works of the artists who have a shared cultural heritage of French and Indian roots.

Spiritual Battles

Sunil Rawat-directed production “Shatru – The Enemy Within” will be staged at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, on April 15. It is based on the famous Buddhist legend of Ajatshatru, who killed his father and “suffered from the karmic retribution of the heinous crime”. Tickets priced at Rs 500 upwards are available on bookmyshow.