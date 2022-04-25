Delhi This Week: Art exhibitions, music events, plays, Delhiites have a lot to choose from

Get your swag on

Catch American rapper Lil Pump perform live on Friday, April 29 at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi as the 21-year-old stops by in the city during his Asia tour. The rapper’s song Gucci Gang was certified five-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Lil Pump has also worked with famous rappers such as Kanye West and Lil Wayne. Tickets on bookmyshow.in

Get inspired

Watch the Samarth Theatre Group perform their adaption of Bertolt Brecht`s famous play Mother Courage and Her Children, on Friday. The play is adapted and directed by Sandeep Rawat, who has also designed it. On April 29, 7.30 pm, at Akshara Theatre, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Explore your artistic side

If you are an art enthusiast or would like to learn more about art, do visit the 13th edition of India Art Fair. The fair is one of the leading platforms to discover modern and contemporary art from South Asia. From April 28 to May 1, at NSIC Ground, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in

Laugh out loud

Catch standup comedian Sumit Anand perform live in the city from Friday. The bank manager-turned-standup comedian is famous for his laid-back style of comedy. In the past, Anand has also performed at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Soho Theatre in London, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. From April 29 to May 1, at Happy High, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.