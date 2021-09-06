Delhi, this week: Art exhibition by French artist, stand-up act by Rahul Dua

From art exhibitions by French artist Maite Delteil on her life and one on the Quit India Movement at National Archives, to a stand-up act by comedian Rohan Dua, Delhiites have a host of events to choose from in the coming week.

Breaking Free

Known for her figurative paintings that often depict nature and have women as her central protagonists, French artist Maite Delteil is showing her works from the 1960s-70s in an exhibition at the Art Alive Gallery in Delhi. Running till September 15, the exhibition features scenes in vivid colours, from nudes to a mother feeding her child and still life.

“My works reflect a little bit of my life everywhere,” says the artist. Her husband Sakti Burman and daughter Maya Burman are also artists. Influenced by the likes of Italian Masters Giotto di Bondone, Masaccio and Henri Matisse, Delteil has a distinct style. Describing her work, in statement, art critic and poet Ranjit Hoskote notes, “The viewer is seized, immediately, by the sumptuousness of Maite’s palette: the glowing reds, pollen bright yellows, candied pinks, lambent blues and succulent greens in which she clothes the natural world, which is her chosen zone. An elan vital throbs in each painting and invests the images with their radiant significance.”

Remains of the Day

The Quit India Movement was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on August 8, 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to the British rule in India. Gandhi gave the call to do or die, and the very next day, he was arrested. An exhibition on the Quit India Movement has been put up at the National Archives of India (Janpath) as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ being celebrated to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

An attempt has been made in this exhibition to depict the importance of the Quit India Movement in India’s freedom struggle through public records, private letters, maps, photographs and other relevant material. It also highlights the role played by newspapers during the movement. The exhibition is open to the public till November 8, from 10 am to 5:30 pm.

Laughing out Loud

Even though stand-up comedians had shifted to online shows due to the pandemic, comedy gigs are not the same minus the audience. Rahul Dua, a popular name in the stand-up circuit, is trying to woo back his audience with his latest act, ‘Not oh Hello Ft Rahul Dua’.

Dua was recently seen on Netflix’s Comedy Premium League, where he was brushing shoulders with the who’s who of the Indian stand-up comedy scene. A former investment banker, Dua jokes about whatever he sees in a desi, heartfelt way. He will be performing on September 7 and 8, at Happy High, Shahpur Jat. Tickets available on Bookmyshow.