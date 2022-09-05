scorecardresearch
Delhi This Week: From musical to standup comedy and mobile book exhibition, a lot to explore

Delhi-based Sufi rock band Sozz performs live at Home Delhi on September 8. Comicstaan winner Aashish Solanki will perform at multiple venues in a stand-up tour.

MeeraMeera - Beyond Devotion, performed by Kathak dancer Ridhima Bagga, singer Sudheer Rikhari and guitarist Sushmit Sen.

Books on wheels

The National Book Trust and Delhi University will organise a mobile book exhibition at the North Campus, University of Delhi. Celebrating 75 years of Independence, the exhibition will also mark 100 years of the University of Delhi and the 150th birth anniversary of the philosopher Sri Aurobindo. From September 5 to 30, 10 am. At Gate number 1, Delhi University. Entry free.

Get lost in the melody

Watch Delhi-based Sufi rock band Sozz perform live this Thursday. The six-piece band includes vocalist Sumit Shridhar, guitarist Puraskar Nirwan, percussionist Anubhav Singh, drummer Pawan Nautiyal, bassist Rohit Kullu and flautist Nikhil Kumar. On September 8, 9.30 pm, at Home Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Witness a story

Watch the musical, Meera – Beyond Devotion, performed by Kathak dancer Ridhima Bagga, singer Sudheer Rikhari and guitarist Sushmit Sen. The performance is about a Kathak dancer, who is reading about Meera and designing a performance on her life and is intrigued by her life’s struggles and choices. On September 10, 7 pm. At Kamani Auditorium, Delhi. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Laugh out loud

Catch the winner of the reality standup comedy show Comicstaan, Aashish Solanki, perform at Good Boy Better Show. Ashish, who has been performing at comedy clubs for the last five years, will be soon touring multiple cities for his first-ever stand-up tour. Till September 8. At multiple venues across Delhi-NCR. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Advertisement