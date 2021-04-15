Delhi: ‘This school year has been far too long’

Several students said the exams should have been cancelled like in the case of Class X.

Some Class XII students in the capital expressed reservations on Wednesday over the decision of the CBSE to postpone Board exam. The exams have already been postponed once due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aditya Sen from Shiv Nadar School in Noida said, “This school year has been far too long. I took my XI grade exams 15 months ago, and I have been preparing for my Boards ever since. I had hoped that we would be done by April-May. So it’s very disappointing that they have postponed it. It opens up more issues.”

“I’m planning on taking admission in Ashoka University, and all I have to do is show them that I have passed Class XII exams. They need the passing certificate by August 15, by when we would have got our results if the exams were held in June-July. Ashoka may still adjust as it’s an Indian university. I have a friend who has applied to the University of Warwick in England, and she needs to get 90% marks to confirm her seat. She’s very anxious because she’s not sure if results would be out in August,” he said.

Sen said students should have been given the option to sit for Class XII exams. “Those who want to go to DU, etc, should have been given the option to sit for the exams. Others for whom the scores don’t really matter should have been allowed to get done with just a predicted score,” he said.

Brishni Chattopadhyay from Indus Valley Public School in Noida also said the postponement of exams was not what students wanted.

“Either exams should have been cancelled or they should have taken place with more strict measures of social distancing. This constant postponement affects other things too. This will now lead to postponement in our admissions, which leads to further postponement of the beginning of semester. It has already been a long year for us,” he said.

Anita Rajan from Montfort School, Ashok Vihar said the postponement was “frustrating”.

“This is happening for the second time. We study well and revise, and then the exam doesn’t take place. It is becoming tiring to revise what we have already studied. But it may benefit those who have not finished their syllabus. I feel the exams should have been cancelled and evaluation done on the basis of assignments and projects.”

The postponement of exams also makes little sense to those who have to appear for JEE Mains and NEET in the days ahead.

“I will have to sit for the JEE Mains to be held in April-end, which is a very scary prospect with such a huge spike in cases. I believe both the competitive exams and Boards should have either been held right now under any circumstances — which doesn’t seem possible — or they should have been cancelled. We have been studying the same thing over and over again and living under stress constantly,” said Aananya Narang, a Class XII student.