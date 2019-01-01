Delhi: Third time in 50 years, lowest min temperature in December

The average minimum temperature this December was the third lowest in the last 50 years in Delhi, officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At 6.7 degrees Celsius, the average minimum temperature this time around fared only slightly better than the figures recorded in 1996 (5.9 degrees Celsius) and 2005 (6 degrees Celsius).

According to a statement issued by the IMD, the daily minimum temperature was below normal on 26 days in December.

Explained Behind the cold wave Early snowfall in the hills and the lack of any active western disturbances affecting Delhi has meant a colder winter for Delhi. Usually, a western disturbance brings clouds and rain, which leads to higher minimum temperatures. Delhi usually sees a spell of rain in the last week of December, which brings in cloudy and warmer mornings. This year, IMD officials said, wind has been blowing consistently from the west/northwest direction, making the city cold.

“Monthly mean temperature was below normal by 1.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 2.6 degrees Celsius on December 29, which is the fourth lowest in the last 50 years after 2013, 1996 and 1973. The lowest minimum temperature ever recorded in Delhi is 0 degrees Celsius on December 27, 1930,” the statement said.

Delhi also saw the longest cold wave spell, as eight nights saw the minimum temperature touch or dip below 4 degrees Celsius, meeting the threshold of cold wave and ground frost conditions, an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, the city also saw the least number of dense fog hours in the last 22 years.

Data from Palam, the closest station to the IGI Airport, shows that December saw the highest number of fog-free hours, where visibility was over 1,000m. “It saw just 145 hours of fog against the normal of 300 hours. The month also saw the highest subdued dense fog formation hours, where just 2 nights of 9 hours against a normal of 9 nights and of 45 hours of dense fog events were recorded. Flights were disrupted only on two days — December 14 and December 25 — because of dense fog. The fog in December in Delhi and the rest of north India has been highly subdued,” said an official at the Palam observatory.

Day temperatures, however, remained in the normal range — averaging at 23 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, the minimum temperature is expected to increase slightly over the coming three days — reaching 6 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius, around three degrees below normal. The maximum was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The temperature is expected to be in the range of 5 and 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Moderate fog in expected in the morning, followed by haze during the day.