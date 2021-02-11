Delhi: Third Ring Road, ‘cycle walk’, BJP office space cleared by DDA

Change of land use at DDU Marg where a Delhi BJP office has to come up; allocation of funds for several projects like development of Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place; a ‘cycle walk’ project; and a third Ring Road were among decisions taken by the Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday.

Third Ring Road

A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made in the budget for the project, also known as UER-II, known as third Ring Road, which will connect four national highways (NH-1, 10, 8 and 2) and provide seamless access between north, northwest Delhi and IGI airport and Gurgaon. DDA vice-chairperson Anurag Jain said it has been decided to complete the Urban Extension Road-II (UER) project at the earliest. “It will significantly enhance the connectivity of the sub cities of Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and the proposed land pooling areas with the rest of Delhi and neighbouring states.. It will contribute significantly towards easing heavy traffic congestion on Delhi roads and improving air quality,” he said.

Delhi Cycle Walk

DDA has planned a dedicated corridor track for cyclists and pedestrians called ‘The Delhi Cycle Walk’ project. “Work on Phase 1 of the cycle walk with a dedicated corridor for cyclists and pedestrians named Nilgai line from Badarpur to Malviya Nagar has been initiated,” said a DDA official. The DDA in its budget for 2021-2022 has made a provision of Rs 28 crore for the project. In Phase-1, 36 km of cycle and walking tracks will be developed in South Delhi covering areas such as Tughlaqabad, Sangam Vihar, Saket, Greater Kailash and Sant Nagar.

Cyber hubs

DDA had identified three commercial centers — Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and Basant Lok Community center — for upgradation. “The work at Basant Lok has already been completed. For Nehru Place and Bhikaji Cama Place a provision of Rs 46 crore has been made,” said a senior DDA official.

Bharat Vandana park

Work to develop an iconic Bharat Vandana Park in Dwarka sub-city has already commenced. The project is spread over an area of 80 hectares and is being executed by NBCC for which a provision of Rs 280 crores has been made.

Delhi BJP office

The DDA also changed the land use at DDU Marg where a Delhi BJP office has to come up. DDA member and BJP leader Vijender Gupta said that every national party has to be given office on the road where Congress already has one, so the land use was changed. Earlier, the issue had run into controversy when AAP had alleged that DDA handed over an 809 sqm plot on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg land, reserved for a nursery school, to the Delhi BJP to build its office.

After listening to objections received and addressing concerns, the land use has been changed from nursery to public and semi-public, and it will now be sent to the Government of India for notification, said DDA V-C Anurag Jain.