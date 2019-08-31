Delhi: Things come to head as AAP men ‘barge into’ Goel meeting

A meeting between BJP MP Vijay Goel and resident welfare associations of Mukherjee Nagar on the issue of the Arvind Kejriwal government’s water bill waiver scheme Friday became the venue of a scuffle between AAP and BJP supporters.

Goel, a former Union minister, said AAP leader Dilip Pandey and his “goons” reached the area and started sloganeering to disrupt the meeting. He also alleged they attacked him.

“The meeting was held to start a signature campaign in which the people of Delhi, who’ve paid their water bills, would have demanded a refund. AAP leaders are desperate as RWAs and honest taxpayers are now against them, so they came to disrupt,” he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently announced a graded waiver of water bill arrears, with full exemption for several colonies.

RWA general secretary Saurav Gandhi registered a police complaint, claiming the meet was disrupted by Pandey and his supporters. “When Goel was speaking, AAP supporters raised slogans and even got into a scuffle with him,” he claimed.

Pandey, however, said he went to the meeting to have a dialogue with Goel, but was pushed away by BJP workers.

“As a citizen, I had gone to listen to the dialogue. I saw Goelji badmouthing Kejriwal. I wanted to ask a few questions but instead of listening to me, BJP people started sloganeering and pushed us away,” he claimed.