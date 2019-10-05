Delhi: Thieves break into officer’s police colony home, flee with jewellery

A police officer’s house was allegedly burgled by unknown persons in Hauz Khas Police Colony Wednesday. Assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, posted with the PCR unit in the South Zone of Delhi Police, was at his brother’s house on Tuesday when the incident took place.

Advertising

Police said a case of house trespass and theft was registered and they are probing the matter.

Singh said the thieves made off with gold jewellery. Police said the accused persons took four rings, three earrings and two necklaces. According to police sources, there are no CCTVs near the house or in the colony and no guards stationed inside.

Singh told The Indian Express, “My wife and son left for Punjab on Tuesday to attend a wedding. I went to visit my brother in Vasant Kunj and stayed the night. I reached my house around 8 pm on Wednesday and found the door open — the lock was missing and the latch broken. I went inside and found the valuables kept under the bed and inside the wardrobe in my bedroom lying on the floor. I checked the wardrobe and couldn’t find the gold jewellery. I called police and informed them about the break-in.”

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have received a complaint and have registered a case. We are trying to recover CCTV footage and a local enquiry is being done.”