Delhi: Thief steals parking ticket machine, then a car

Nischal Jain, who came to Connaught Place on Tuesday evening to watch a movie, parked his EcoSport car in the area but was told by the parking attendant that a slip was not available. Hours later, when he came to take his car, the attendant informed him that the “car’s owner had taken it a while ago”. Shocked, Jain approached police.

On Saturday, Jain received a call from Lodhi Colony police station informing him about an accident involving his car.

“Police told him they found his car in an abandoned condition on a pavement near the Lodhi Colony flyover, and the car was completely damaged,” said a senior officer.

Jain, a resident of Palm Drive on Golf Course Road Extension, had come to watch a movie in Connaught Place Tuesday. “I had parked my car around 7.45 pm and went to the cinema hall. We asked the parking attendant to give us a slip, but he said that his machine was not working properly, so we asked him to give the slip later and we left after handing the car keys to him,” he said.

Around 10.30 pm, Jain came back to collect his keys, only to find that his car had already been taken by someone else. “We immediately informed the police. They questioned all parking attendants, and found that the vending machine had been stolen,” said Jain.

On the basis of Jain’s complaint, a case has been registered under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust) at Connaught Place police station.

“We have registered an FIR against the parking management company and the attendant after receiving a complaint from Jain. We have started our investigation and we have some strong leads,” said DCP (New Delhi district) Madhur Verma.

Jain alleged that he accompanied the cops to the spot to look into the CCTV footage from the area, but found that the cameras were not working. “We came to know that the thief first stole the vending machine and got the parking slip. He then showed the parking slip to the attendant and managed to escape with my car,” he claimed.

After receiving a call from Lodhi Colony, Jain informed police and asked them to scan CCTV cameras installed near the flyover for leads. Several teams of Delhi Police are now on the lookout for the man who allegedly stole the car and the vending machine.

