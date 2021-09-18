Terror module: Uncle of accused surrenders in UP, another arrest made in Mumbai

Days after six men including two allegedly trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were arrested in connection with a terror plot, the uncle of one of the accused surrendered at Kareli police station in Allahabad. A Delhi Police Special Cell team has gone to arrest him.

On Friday night, police also arrested one Zakir Hussain Sheikh from Mumbai who allegedly works for D-company.

Following Tuesday’s arrests, Special CP (Special Cell) Neeraj Thakur had said, “We have arrested Jaan Mohammed Sheikh (47) alias Sameer Kaliya, a resident of Maharashtra; Osama alias Sami (22), a resident of Jamia Nagar; Moolchand alias Saaju (47), a resident of Rae Bareli; Zeeshan Qamar (28), resident of Allahabad; Mohd Abu Bakar (23), resident of Bahraich; and Mohd Amir Javed (31) of Lucknow.” Officials also claimed that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was allegedly working with Dawood Ibrahim’s brother to plan attacks in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Police said Osama’s uncle, Humaidur-Ur-Rehman surrendered Friday evening and a team from the New Delhi Range of the Special Cell has left for Allahabad. “During questioning, Osama had claimed he had gone to Muscat from Lucknow, and that his uncle was in touch with the ISI and coordinating with them,” said a senior officer, adding that the claims are being looked into.

Osama had said that his uncle had paid around Rs 5 lakh for his travel and other expenses. “During questioning, Osama claimed they were taken to Pakistan by a human trafficker – from Muscat to Iran and then Pakistan’s Gwadar. After completing training at Thatta in Karachi, they came back via the same route,” an officer said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has learnt during questioning that the accused were asked to execute an attack “like the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts” and that the ISI, which provided them explosives, also gave explosives to people in other states.

Police said the accused Jaan Mohammed Sheikh alias Sameer Kaliya is a close associate of Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim. “He was hired by Pakistan-based Mohd Rehmudin, who is absconding, and he connected with underworld operatives hiding in Pakistan to ensure delivery of IEDs, weapons and grenades to different places in India. He would call with the help of an app and was told by Anees, in a telephonic conversation, that they wanted him to execute serial blasts just like the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts,” a senior police officer said.

Police and intelligence officials are verifying details of the recovered IEDs, weapons and grenades and assessing if there is a match with the recovery made from the son of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s nephew, who was arrested last month from Jalandhar, it is learnt.