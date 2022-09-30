scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Delhi: Get temporary power connection for Durga Puja, Ramlila and weddings in a day

Application and payment can also be done online on the website of BSES and from the BSES’ Mobile App.

The connection will be made available for the pujas, Diwali melas, Ramlilas and weddings. (Representational image)

In a bid to reduce pollution from diesel generators used on Diwali, Ramlila and other occasions, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have started providing temporary electricity connections to the people under the ‘Tatkal’ scheme.

Through the ‘Tatkal’ scheme, a consumer will be able to get a temporary connection the same day they apply and complete the requisite commercial formalities. Normally, it can take up to seven days for a temporary connection.

A BSES official said one can call on BSES centre numbers 19123 (BRPL) and 19122 (BYPL) or visit (walk-in) the customer care centre or Digi Seva Kendra at the division office and complete the formalities required to get a ‘Tatkal’ electricity connection.

Other Reads |Tripura likely to deploy over 2,500 police for Durga Puja this year

“Our entire machinery is geared-up to make ‘same day’ connections possible. Our advanced IT capabilities and processes will play a major part in facilitating this,” the official said.

He added BSES discoms are undertaking several measures, including putting its operations and maintenance teams on high alert, to ensure reliable power supply during the festivals.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 01:44:05 pm
