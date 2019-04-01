Delhi: Temple priest duped on pretext of job in Army

In 2015, temple priest Abhay Kumar Shukla was offered a job as a priest in the Indian Army — only to be duped of more than Rs 5 lakh by a man.

Shukla spent the next year trying to track the accused, who posed as a priest in the Army, before approaching police.

It took three more years for the case to be registered at Lajpat Nagar police station. On the delay, a police officer said: “He had no documents or transaction records. We needed those before we could proceed…”

As per Shukla’s complaint, he met the accused, Krishna Kumar Pathak, in 2012. Shukla told Pathak of his poor financial state.

They met again in 2015. Pathak said he was vacating his post and wanted Shukla to take it up for Rs 5 lakh. Pathak then took Rs 1.5 lakh for his appointment letter and vanished. Police have formed a team to trace him.

“I was filled with love for my nation and I remember my chest swelling with pride… I never thought they could dupe a priest. I barely have money to support my family now,” said Shukla.