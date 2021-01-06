Delhi temple demolition: VHP, Bajrang Dal protest, cops step in

30 people were detained before being released: Police.

Police Tuesday detained members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, who were protesting at Chandni Chowk over the demolition of a Hanuman temple. The temple was demolished on Sunday by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, in accordance with court orders, as part of the ongoing Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.

Police said the men were taken to Kotwali police station around 12.30 pm and later released. DCP (North) Anto Alphonse said: “At least 30 people were detained and then released.” A police officer said the group had not sought permission to hold the protest. No FIR has been filed.

Carrying saffron flags and raising slogans, the protesters marched from the Gauri Shankar Mandir to the spot where the temple stood. They were stopped by police at a barricade.

VHP spokesperson Mahendra Rawat, Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna, vice-president Surendra Gupta, secretary Ravi, and Bajrang Dal state convener Bharat Batra were among those detained.

Rawat said the outfit will continue to protest till the temple is rebuilt.

VHP state president Kapil Khanna said such acts would not be tolerated: “The Delhi government did not put an application at the right time to save the temple. We demand that a temple be built at the same site.”

As a precautionary measure, security personnel have been deployed in the area, police said.