Delhi: Tempers flare between 2 IPS officers at meeting, enquiry ordered

An internal inquiry has been initiated into a verbal spat between two IPS officers during a meeting at the Police Headquarters last month, after a letter was sent by Special CP (Traffic) Muktesh Chander to the Commissioner’s Secretariat, it is learnt.

The letter also points to ‘misconduct’ by one of the senior IPS officers. When contacted, Chander, at whose office the argument took place during a meeting, refused to comment, saying it is a departmental matter.

A senior police officer said a meeting was called on August 10 in a conference hall at the PHQ in connection with traffic arrangements for Independence Day. “It was an agenda-based meeting; several Additional CPs and, DCPs and their subordinates were present. Chander had asked all officers to come with preparations… However, a JCP (traffic) arrived 20 minutes late,” said the officer.

Irked, Special CP Chander asked the JCP why he was late, it is learnt. During the meeting, Chander wanted to discuss the traffic unit’s budget, but the JCP interrupted him and asked him to discuss only traffic arrangements. Chander responded that he had already informed everyone of the agenda that they would discuss the budget too.

“During discussions, one of the additional CPs blamed the JCP, claiming they had stopped clearing important files from his office. The JCP denied the allegations and blamed his junior. The two started arguing and entered into a verbal spat in front of Chander,” the officer said.

The Special CP and others present in the meeting tried to intervene, but they refused to listen. “After 15 minutes, Chander got up and left the conference hall, saying he had to attend the police commissioner’s meeting. Some officers left along with him, leaving the two arguing officers in the conference hall.”

After August 15, Chander sent a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana informing him about the incident and recommending disciplinary action. “Asthana asked Special CP (Delhi Armed Police) Robin Hibbu to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. Hibbu called all officers present in the meeting to record their statements and submitted his report to the Commissioner’s Secretariat,” the officer said.

Hibbu did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.