Day temperatures in Delhi to rise with no rains expected in coming week: IMD

An elephant keeper bathes his elephants to beat the heat at Delhi Zoo. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With no forecast of rain over the coming week, day temperatures in Delhi are again set to near the 40-degree mark by early next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperatures first breached the 40-degree mark in the last week of March, making it the hottest day in the month since 1945.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday, which is recorded in the morning, was 21.7 degrees Celsius – 2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to be 37 degree Celsius.

The city is not expected to see any rains in the coming week and the sky will remain partly cloudy on all days, the IMD forecast said.

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, was in the poor category on Wednesday morning, and is expected to remain unchanged throughout the day.