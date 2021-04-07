scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Latest news

Day temperatures in Delhi to rise with no rains expected in coming week: IMD

The minimum temperature on Wednesday, which is recorded in the morning, was 21.7 degrees Celsius – 2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to be 37 degree Celsius.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 10:46:55 am
An elephant keeper bathes his elephants to beat the heat at Delhi Zoo. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With no forecast of rain over the coming week, day temperatures in Delhi are again set to near the 40-degree mark by early next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperatures first breached the 40-degree mark in the last week of March, making it the hottest day in the month since 1945.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday, which is recorded in the morning, was 21.7 degrees Celsius – 2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to be 37 degree Celsius.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The city is not expected to see any rains in the coming week and the sky will remain partly cloudy on all days, the IMD forecast said.

Click here for more

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, was in the poor category on Wednesday morning, and is expected to remain unchanged throughout the day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x