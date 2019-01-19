Delhi weather today: Chilly morning as temperature settles at 5.7 degrees Celsius

Toggle Menu
The weatherman has predicted moderate fog on Saturday morning with a possibility of haze and smog thereafter.

The weatherman has predicted moderate fog on Saturday morning with a possibility of haze and smog thereafter.

Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 5.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

“The maximum temperature is forecast to be 22 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, while the minimum was recorded at 5.7 degrees Celsius,” a meteorological department official said.

The humidity levels were recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.



On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 21.5 degrees and 4.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

