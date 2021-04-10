Delhi temperature to touch 40 degrees coming week

According to an IMD forecast, by Friday next week, maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degree Celsius and the minimum would rise to around 20 degrees Celsius. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Temperature in Delhi is likely to touch 40 degree Celsius in the coming week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city’s maximum temperature, recorded during day time, was 36.6 degree Celsius on Friday, higher than 35.2 degrees recorded a day earlier.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours also increased to 17.1 degrees on Saturday, higher than 14.3 degree Celsius recorded on Friday.

According to an IMD forecast, by Friday next week, maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degree Celsius and the minimum would rise to around 20 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday morning with a reading of 165.

The city’s 24 hour average AQI was also in the ‘moderate’ category on Friday with a reading of 170, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

The AQI is expected to continue to remain in the same category on Sunday and Monday, as per a forecast from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.