scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 08, 2021
Most read

Delhi temperature to rise to 41 degrees next week

Delhi weather forecast: The minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours of Saturday was 22.3 degrees Celsius, higher than 21.7 degrees a day earlier.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 8, 2021 11:34:07 am
New Delhi: A man, wearing a mask, covers his head with a scarf on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi (PTI Photo, File)

Delhi’s maximum temperature is forecast to rise to 41 degrees Celsius in the coming week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dry weather in the city for the next two days is expected to increase the mercury levels, with maximum temperature on Saturday expected to be 39 degrees Celsius. It is forecast to rise to 41 degrees by Monday, as per the IMD.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Friday was 36.7 degrees Celsius, lower than 39.8 degrees recorded on Thursday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours of Saturday was 22.3 degrees Celsius, higher than 21.7 degrees a day earlier.

The IMD has forecast thunder and lightning in the city on Tuesday, followed by light rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Saturday morning was moderate with a reading of 173.

Click here for more

The AQI is forecast to stay in the moderate category on Sunday and Monday, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 08: Latest News

Advertisement
x