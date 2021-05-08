Delhi temperature to rise to 41 degrees next week

New Delhi: A man, wearing a mask, covers his head with a scarf on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi (PTI Photo, File)

Delhi’s maximum temperature is forecast to rise to 41 degrees Celsius in the coming week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dry weather in the city for the next two days is expected to increase the mercury levels, with maximum temperature on Saturday expected to be 39 degrees Celsius. It is forecast to rise to 41 degrees by Monday, as per the IMD.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Friday was 36.7 degrees Celsius, lower than 39.8 degrees recorded on Thursday.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours of Saturday was 22.3 degrees Celsius, higher than 21.7 degrees a day earlier.

The IMD has forecast thunder and lightning in the city on Tuesday, followed by light rain on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Saturday morning was moderate with a reading of 173.

The AQI is forecast to stay in the moderate category on Sunday and Monday, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.