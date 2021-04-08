Delhi temperature to rise further in next few days: IMD

New Delhi: A man, wearing a mask, covers his head with a scarf on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi (PTI)

A mix of clear and cloudy skies and a gradual rise in daytime temperature is forecast in Delhi over the next five days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum or day time temperature is forecast to increase to 39 degrees Celsius between April 12 and April 14. The minimum temperature, recorded in the early morning hours, is expected to be around 19 to 20 degrees Celsius in the same period.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.4 degrees, which is considered normal for this time of the year by the IMD. The maximum temperature is forecast to be around 36 degrees on Thursday, nearly the same as on Wednesday when it reached 36.9 degrees.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index (AQI) improved to the ‘moderate’ category Thursday morning with a reading of 158, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI on Wednesday was 250 in the ‘poor’ category.

A forecast from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI is likely to remain in ‘moderate’ category on Friday and Saturday.