Delhi: Temperature to remain low over next two days

Drizzle and light rain on Tuesday evening brought respite from soaring temperatures in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than 35.2 degrees on Sunday.

The temperature is expected to remain low for the next two days due to cloudy skies and strong winds of around 30kmph, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi.

Trace levels of rain were noted at a few IMD observatories in Delhi on Tuesday, including the Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city.

Light rainfall was also noted across the National Capital Region, which was due to a passing Western Disturbance, Srivastava said.