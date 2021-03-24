scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Latest news

Delhi: Temperature to remain low over next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than 35.2 degrees on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 24, 2021 2:29:09 am
The temperature is expected to remain low for the next two days due to cloudy skies and strong winds of around 30kmph, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi.

Drizzle and light rain on Tuesday evening brought respite from soaring temperatures in parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than 35.2 degrees on Sunday.

The temperature is expected to remain low for the next two days due to cloudy skies and strong winds of around 30kmph, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Trace levels of rain were noted at a few IMD observatories in Delhi on Tuesday, including the Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city.

Click here for more

Light rainfall was also noted across the National Capital Region, which was due to a passing Western Disturbance, Srivastava said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement
x