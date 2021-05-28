Delhi: Temperature to dip as IMD forecasts light rain next week

On Sunday, there's a possibility of “thundery development” and on Monday and Tuesday, the city could see “very light rain or thundershowers,” the IMD said. (PTI/File)

Temperature is likely to dip over the next few days in Delhi as light rain is forecast on Monday and Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mercury is expected to reach a high of 40 degrees on Friday and then dip to 38 degrees on Saturday when the sky is forecast to be partly cloudy.

Mercury is forecast to rise Wednesday onwards and reach 40 degrees again by Thursday.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours of Friday was 25.3 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Friday morning with a reading of 127. It is forecast to remain in moderate to satisfactory category on Saturday, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.