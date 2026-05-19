Delhi Temperature: IMD warns of heat wave, dusty winds; issues Orange Alert for whole week

Delhi heatwave alert: Temperatures in the national capital are set to skyrocket as the IMD issues an Orange Alert warning residents of severe heatwave conditions and strong, dusty winds.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMay 19, 2026 07:02 PM IST
Delhi weather IMD alert heatwaveProlonged exposure to the severe Delhi heatwave can quickly cause dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. (PTI Photo)
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Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are heading into a week of high temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the city, warning residents that a severe heat wave is currently gripping several parts of the region.

Over the last 24 hours, temperatures have spiked sharply by 1 to 2 degrees. Daytime highs have already hit a scorching 43°C to 45°C—which is up to 5 degrees hotter than what is usual for this time of year. Even the nights offer little comfort, with minimum temperatures refusing to drop below 27°C.

To make matters worse, dry and blinding winds from the west are sweeping across the city, reaching up to 46 kmph.

What to expect this week?

Forecasters say there is no immediate relief in sight, and no rainfall is expected over the coming days.

  • Tuesday & Wednesday (May 19–20): These will be the toughest days of the week. Temperatures are expected to peak between 44°C and 46°C. A severe heat wave will impact many parts of the city, accompanied by hot, dusty winds throughout the afternoon and evening.
  • Thursday & Friday (May 21–22): The heat wave will reduce slightly in coverage, affecting only a few pockets of Delhi rather than the entire region. However, it will remain intensely hot, with maximum temperatures staying between 43°C and 45°C. Nights will actually get slightly warmer, climbing up to 29°C by Friday. Strong daytime winds of up to 40 kmph will continue.

Health warning and safety advice

The IMD’s Orange Alert means the weather poses a real health risk. Prolonged exposure to this kind of heat can easily lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or heatstroke. This is especially dangerous for outdoor workers, infants, the elderly, and anyone with chronic health conditions.

Health authorities recommend taking immediate precautions to stay safe:

  • Drink water constantly: Keep drinking water throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty.
  • Boost your fluids: Drink traditional hydrating drinks like lassi, buttermilk, lemon water, or use Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) to maintain your electrolyte balance.
  • Dress for the weather: Wear lightweight, loose, and light-colored cotton clothing.
  • Cover up outdoors: If you must step outside, protect yourself from direct sunlight by using an umbrella, a hat, or a cloth to cover your head. Avoid the sun entirely during peak afternoon hours if possible.

(Written by Nityanjali Bulsu, who is an intern at The Indian Express)

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