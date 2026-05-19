Delhi Temperature: IMD warns of heat wave, dusty winds; issues Orange Alert for whole week

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Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are heading into a week of high temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the city, warning residents that a severe heat wave is currently gripping several parts of the region.
Over the last 24 hours, temperatures have spiked sharply by 1 to 2 degrees. Daytime highs have already hit a scorching 43°C to 45°C—which is up to 5 degrees hotter than what is usual for this time of year. Even the nights offer little comfort, with minimum temperatures refusing to drop below 27°C.
To make matters worse, dry and blinding winds from the west are sweeping across the city, reaching up to 46 kmph.
Forecasters say there is no immediate relief in sight, and no rainfall is expected over the coming days.
The IMD’s Orange Alert means the weather poses a real health risk. Prolonged exposure to this kind of heat can easily lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or heatstroke. This is especially dangerous for outdoor workers, infants, the elderly, and anyone with chronic health conditions.
Health authorities recommend taking immediate precautions to stay safe:
(Written by Nityanjali Bulsu, who is an intern at The Indian Express)
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