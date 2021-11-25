Delhi: Minimum temperature dips to 7.6 degrees, air quality continues to deteriorate

Delhi’s minimum temperature dipped to 7.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning as fog enveloped the city. The minimum temperature was two degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature during the day is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

The city’s air quality, meanwhile, was in the ‘very poor’ category and is expected to remain so for the next three days.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, calm winds are expected to prevail till Saturday and dispersion of accumulated pollutants is going to be poor.

Delhi news | Follow latest news from your city

“The air quality is likely to be in upper end of Very Poor category on Friday and Saturday… Gradual improvement is likely from Saturday till Wednesday. PM 2.5 will be the predominant pollutant. The predominant surface winds are likely to be coming from East/Southeast direction with wind speed 10 kmph during daytime and calm winds during evening/night, with a mainly clear sky and mist on Thursday,” the forecast said.

While the air quality was poor on Tuesday, it deteriorated on Wednesday to the very poor category, where it is expected to remain till Tuesday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), has forecast that the PM concentration in the city will keep increasing till Saturday. While the PM 10 is expected to be 357 µgm3 on Wednesday, the PM 2.5 concentration will be around 201 µgm3.

On Friday, this will increase to 393 µgm3 and 222 µgm3, respectively.

On Saturday, the concentrations will be 420 µgm3 and 240 µgm3.