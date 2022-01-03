Delhi: Vaccination for those in 15-18 age group kicks off at 159 govt centres

Vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 kicked off at 159 government hospitals, schools, and primary healthcare centres in New Delhi on Monday.

Several teenagers, most of whom had come with their parents, lined up outside the centres to get their first shots. There are at least 1.01 million children between the age of 15-18 years in Delhi who are eligible to get their shots, data shared by the Central government revealed.

Currently, Covaxin is the only vaccine approved for children by the Centre.

Radha Shukla, who was among those waiting for her shot at LNC Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, on Monday, said: “I’m scared of getting injections, but my parents and teachers told me that I should get it on the first day itself to avoid crowds later.” She added that she had missed her 10 am online class to get vaccinated.

Saumya Bansal, a Class VI student who stays in Safdarjung Enclave, got her first shot at Laxmibai Nagar. “It was not scary or painful at all. I have clicked a picture and sent it to my friends, hoping that they, too, will get inoculated soon. My teachers have also asked all the children to send their vaccination certificates,” she said.

16-year-old Radha Shukla waits in line at LNC Hospital Lajpat Nagar to get her first dose. (Express Photo) 16-year-old Radha Shukla waits in line at LNC Hospital Lajpat Nagar to get her first dose. (Express Photo)

16-year-old Harsh, who got vaccinated at a Lajpat Nagar centre, said, “I want to feel safe from Omicron. I decided to get my shot early to show people in my galli (neighbourhood) that it’s safe and nothing bad will happen. There are still people who believe that they don’t need a vaccine. Maybe I can help convince them.”

Long lines were seen at the vaccination centre at RK Puram. While most teenagers came with prior bookings, on-the-spot registrations are also being allowed. From Tuesday, camps will be set up at private schools to expand the inoculation drive.