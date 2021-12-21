Delhi: Teenager among three held for killing IAS aspirant, injuring his friend

On the basis of his statement, an FIR of murder and attempt to murder was registered.

Three men, including a teenager, were arrested over the last few days for allegedly stabbing to death a 20-year-old IAS aspirant and injuring another in an alleged case of road rage that took place in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on December 14.

DCP (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, “We have arrested three men — Raunak Kumar (19), Rohit Kumar (22) and Mukesh Kumar (22) — for stabbing the victim to take revenge for a minor incident of road rage.”

Singh said, “The victims, who were stabbed in N Block of Mangolpuri, were taken to the hospital and one of them, identified as Amardeep Paswan, was declared brought dead with stab injuries, while the other injured, Sagar Kumar (20), is recuperating. Amardeep was an IAS aspirant and used to give tuition classes to schoolchildren.”

“We recorded Sagar’s statement and came to know that the duo was going on foot to meet their friend but on their way, they entered into a heated argument with three unknown persons over the issue of right of way. The argument turned into a scuffle and the two were stabbed by the three accused with a sharp-edged weapon,” Singh added.

On the basis of his statement, an FIR of murder and attempt to murder was registered. “After scanning over 100 CCTV cameras and questioning several suspects we identified the three attackers and managed to arrest Rohit but his friends escaped,” Singh said.

He added, “Rohit, who works at a factory, told the police during questioning that he returned from work on December 14 when he got a call from Mukesh, who asked him to come and meet him in the market area. After meeting Mukesh the duo met Raunak and the three headed to meet another friend. However, while on their way, they collided with Amardeep and Sagar, who were coming from the opposite side and a minor scuffle ensued.”

The police said the victims called their friends and a scuffle broke out when Raunak and Mukesh stabbed Amardeep and Sagar. “Both the absconding accused were hiding in a vacant shanty near the railway lines. We received information about them and arrested them Monday,” Singh added.