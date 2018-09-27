Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Teen stabbed to death in Delhi

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 1:38:59 am
delhi news, delhi murder, delhi crime news, delhi boy stabbed to death, Police said they are probing possibility of personal enmity as the motive. (Representational photo)

A 17-year-old was stabbed to death by two brothers in a park in Mangolpuri Tuesday, police said. The victim, Ashish, was chatting with friends when two people came up from behind him, held his hands and put a knife through his lungs and chest, police said. He was taken to a hospital, but declared brought dead.

Ashish lived with his parents and was the eldest of four siblings. His father used to be associated with the AAP youth wing.

According to Rohit, Ashish’s friend and eyewitness, the accused were known to the victim and lived in the vicinity. Police said they are probing possibility of personal enmity as the motive.

