Out buying Diwali crackers, Delhi teen stabbed to death

Out to buy crackers on Diwali, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in North Delhi by a group of men trying to snatch his phone, said a police officer.

According to police officers, the boy, Devansh, had left his home in Wazirabad on Sunday morning and was heading to the market area.

“We were all cleaning up the house for Diwali. He went out to buy some crackers with his friends and took some money. I think that’s what they tried to snatch,” Nitin, Devansh’s brother, told reporters.

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Around 7 pm, a police officer said, four men approached Devansh and his friends near the market, and allegedly tried to take his money and snatch his phone.