Out buying Diwali crackers, Delhi teen stabbed to death

Out to buy crackers on Diwali, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in North Delhi by a group of men trying to snatch his phone, said a police officer.
According to police officers, the boy, Devansh, had left his home in Wazirabad on Sunday morning and was heading to the market area.
“We were all cleaning up the house for Diwali. He went out to buy some crackers with his friends and took some money. I think that’s what they tried to snatch,” Nitin, Devansh’s brother, told reporters.
Around 7 pm, a police officer said, four men approached Devansh and his friends near the market, and allegedly tried to take his money and snatch his phone.
The officer said CCTV footage showed that when the teen resisted, one of the four men took out a knife and stabbed Devansh in the chest before running away with his phone and cash.
Devansh was initially rushed to a private hospital by his friends. But after the hospital allegedly refused to admit him, he was rushed to a Civil Lines hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Nitin, who described his brother as a studious child, is awaiting the post-mortem of his body.
“They could have just taken the money. Why kill him? He was just a child. He never got into a fight,” a tearful Nitin told media persons.
Police said they are rounding up people associated with the accused, and an arrest would be made soon.
In another incident, a 19-year-old was killed in Northeast Delhi after three men barged into his home in G-Block area of Nand Nagri and stabbed him to death. Police said that the incident may have stemmed from personal enmity as the accused were known to the family.