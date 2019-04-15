Delhi teen ‘shot dead by friend’ while making TikTok video

A 19-year-old man died after his friend allegedly shot him while recording a video on the app, TikTok, inside an SUV on Saturday night. The incident took place at Barakhamba Road and police said the victim, Salman, was with three friends, who have been arrested, at the time.

Police said Salman and his friends were making a video on TikTok and that one of them allegedly shot him. “We have registered a case of murder under relevant IPC sections,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma.

Police did not share more details, saying that a probe to establish what exactly happened inside Salman’s vehicle is still on. According to police, Salman was shot in the face.

Salman’s father, Haji Shakir, said his friends had asked him to join them the evening. At 11.30 pm, he got a call from police that his son was dead. “His friends were supposed to look after him but they killed him instead,” he alleged.

Police said Salman left with the accused around 9 pm. Later that night, police got a call from Lok Nayak Hospital that a man had been admitted with a gunshot wound.

According to police, one of the friends drove a bleeding Salman from Ranjit Singh flyover, where the shooting took place, to the hospital. After questioning him, police arrested his friends and recovered the pistol.

A post-mortem report is awaited, police said.

According to police, Salman lived with his parents in New Jaffrabad. His father is a leather jacket businessman, and Salman had been helping out with the business. His elder sister got married a week ago.

Police said the friends allegedly left the hospital once Salman was admitted. Police then contacted Salman’s parents, who told them he was out with his friends. “We tracked them down and arrested them,” said a police officer.

Police have impounded the Creta SUV and kept it at Barakhamba Road police station.