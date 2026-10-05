Delhi teen’s parents were injured by a pothole. He built a platform to fix the problem

In October 2025, Parth Anand’s parents were driving to Delhi’s Karol Bagh to buy clothes for his grandparents’ anniversary when their motorcycle hit a pothole.

They fell off the vehicle and suffered fractures. It took them about three months to recover.

For Anand, the accident was difficult to dismiss as just another bad-road mishap. He noticed that the pothole appeared to have been there for some time.

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He reported the pothole through the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) system. But responses, he found, could take three to four months.

“What struck me was that more and more people were complaining, but the authorities were still not responding. That frustration kept growing,” he said.