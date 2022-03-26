Delhi: Teen ‘kills friend, had killed woman’ last yr

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly killing his friend, a class XI student, at his house after the latter abused him. According to police, the teenager had also allegedly killed a woman seven months ago in Rohini after her four-year-old son urinated in front of his house.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said a call was received around 7 am about a body being found in the district. “The body of a boy, with his throat slit, was found stuffed in a bag. His identity was established… he had been missing from his house since Thursday night. A missing person’s case was registered and subsequently, murder charges were added to the existing FIR,” he said.

Police scanned CCTVs and found footage of the accused. “With the help of technical surveillance, police established his presence and the juvenile was apprehended from his house,” said the DCP.

A senior police officer said: “The two were drinking and got into a heated argument and the victim abused the teenager… He whipped out his knife and stabbed the victim to death. He put the body inside a traveller bag, boarded an auto and dumped it at an isolated place.”

The first murder took place on August 13. “He was sent to a correctional home (in the first case) and got out three months ago,” an officer said.