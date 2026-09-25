Delhi teen gangrape: Police record statements of 12 witnesses

On Wednesday, students protested against the gangrape of a teenager at a Delhi park. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Delhi police has recorded statements of 12 witnesses in the alleged gangrape of a teenager by three men at Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Aastha Kunj Park in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji area on Monday, officers said.

The witnesses include guards in the park, and workers at a nearby LPG godown, an officer said.

The workers at the godown and guards had allegedly seen two of the three accused, Asif and Hemant, harass people previously at the park as well, police said. They had also seen Asif and Hemant on Monday, when they came to the park, an officer said.

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The three men, who were arrested on Tuesday, allegedly used a combination of police language, including ‘Janab’, and threats to convince the teenager and her friend, who accompanied her, that they were dealing with police officers, before sexually assaulting her.