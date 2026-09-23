Delhi teen gangrape: College near park raises safety concerns, says local pink police booth is often unmanned

The Principal told The Indian Express, “The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. Security personnel are deployed at all gates, and CCTV surveillance is being monitored and strengthened.”

The alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old inside a DDA park in South Delhi on Tuesday morning has heightened safety concerns among students, many of whom live in paying guest accommodations in the area.

A prominent women’s college in the area cancelled all classes after 12 pm on Tuesday. For Wednesday, physical classes have been suspended, and teachers who are not participating in the Delhi University Teachers’ Association’s (DUTA) protest, along with guest faculty, have been asked to conduct their classes online.

DUTA is set to hold a march over vacancies in teaching posts and regularisation of long-serving ad-hoc and temporary faculty at 12 Delhi government-funded colleges.