Delhi teen gangrape: College near park raises safety concerns, says local pink police booth is often unmanned

DUTA is set to hold a march over vacancies in teaching posts and regularisation of long-serving ad-hoc and temporary faculty at 12 Delhi government-funded colleges.

Written by: Sophiya Mathew
2 min readNew DelhiSep 23, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Southeast Delhi park rape case, POCSO Act Delhi, Kalkaji Mandir park incident, impersonating police officers Delhi, minor girl gangraped Delhi, Delhi crime against women, Delhi police safety PCR call, Outer North Delhi murder, Greater Noida Kashmere Gate bus rape, crimes against minors Delhi NCRThe Principal told The Indian Express, “The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. Security personnel are deployed at all gates, and CCTV surveillance is being monitored and strengthened.”
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The alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old inside a DDA park in South Delhi on Tuesday morning has heightened safety concerns among students, many of whom live in paying guest accommodations in the area.

A prominent women’s college in the area cancelled all classes after 12 pm on Tuesday. For Wednesday, physical classes have been suspended, and teachers who are not participating in the Delhi University Teachers’ Association’s (DUTA) protest, along with guest faculty, have been asked to conduct their classes online.

DUTA is set to hold a march over vacancies in teaching posts and regularisation of long-serving ad-hoc and temporary faculty at 12 Delhi government-funded colleges.

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Also Read | Clothes they wore, a photograph & CCTV footage: How police traced the accused in Delhi gangrape case

Aaratrika Ghosh, a key member of the women college’s Students’ Council said students were anxious.

“Given how common incidents like these have become — incidents of men staring down women, exposing their genitals in public, or in general being very creepy — students are kind of in a panic mode, given that many of them live in PGs in the area,” she added.

Students also expressed concerns about the pink police booth in the vicinity. Ghosh said students did not have confidence in the facility as it was often left unmanned.

ALSO READ | 47 km, ‘zero’ checks, Greater Noida to Old Delhi: 17-year-old’s bus rape horror

The college administration said it had taken steps to strengthen security on campus and around its perimeter.

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The Principal told The Indian Express, “The safety, security and well-being of our students is of paramount importance to us. Security personnel are deployed at all gates, and CCTV surveillance is being monitored and strengthened.”

“We are in close coordination with the local police and have requested increased patrolling in the lanes adjoining the college, especially around the back gate and the parks in the vicinity,” she added.

 

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sophiya Mathew
Sophiya Mathew

Sophiya Mathew is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She joined the Delhi bureau in 2024, and has specialization in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Professional Background Core Beats: Her reporting is primarily focused on the Environment and Education. Specialization: She has gained recognition for her ground-level reporting on the Yamuna floodplains and the socio-economic challenges faced by those living on its banks. She also focuses on the disparities in Delhi's education system, ranging from elite private schools to government institutions and refugee education. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent work has been heavily centered on Delhi's severe winter pollution crisis and the government's regulatory responses: 1. The Air Pollution Crisis "A tale of two cities: Delhi govt schools choke in bad air, private classrooms set up air filters" (Dec 20, 2025): A high-impact feature contrasting the "Clean Air Bubbles" in elite schools with the reality of government school students who are exposed to an equivalent of 17 cigarettes a day due to outdoor exposure. "Delhi sees season's worst air day, second worst December AQI in nearly a decade" (Dec 15, 2025): An analytical report on the meteorological patterns trapping pollutants in the NCR. "Delhi bans non-BS VI vehicles from outside: Why curbing vehicular pollution is key" (Dec 17, 2025): Explaining the science behind targeting specific vehicle vintages to lower particulate matter. 2. Enforcement & Regulations "No fuel at pumps in Delhi without valid PUC certificate from December 18" (Dec 17, 2025): Breaking the news on the environment ministry's strict "No PUC, No Fuel" policy. 3. Education Policy "Law to regulate school fee in Delhi risks becoming procedural, say parents" (Dec 13, 2025): Investigating the loopholes in the new Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025. "Monsoon Session: Private school fee regulation Bill cleared after four-hour debate" (Aug 9, 2025): Covering the legislative passage of the controversial fee hike regulation. Signature Style Sophiya is known for her observational depth. Her reporting often includes vivid details from school corridors, hospital waitlists, or the banks of the Yamuna to illustrate how policy failures affect the city's most vulnerable residents. She is a frequent expert guest on the 3 Things podcast, where she explains the complexities of Delhi’s environmental laws. X (Twitter): @SophiyaMathew1 ... Read More

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