Delhi teen gangrape accused was fired from job for misbehaving with women: Cops

Officers said the accused lived in proximity to the park where they allegedly raped the girl when she was out with a friend on her birthday after they intimidated them by allegedly posing as police personnel.

Hemant Singh, one of the three men accused of raping a 17-year-old girl at a park in South Delhi, was a law graduate and had been preparing to appear for the judicial services entrance exam for almost a decade, according to police. His brother, Mukesh, a co-accused, is a BSc student. The third accused, Asif, was recently fired from a gym after women complained about his inappropriate behaviour, according to police. All three men, who are aged between 25 and 30 years, were arrested on Tuesday hours after they allegedly committed the crime.

Asif, who had switched to selling vegetables after being fired from the gym, allegedly had been carrying a gun for the past few months, as he often engaged in petty crimes inside the park, according to officers. Investigators suspect he was involved in multiple snatchings in the park earlier. However, since no formal complaints had been filed against him, police did not take action. He also allegedly harassed women and girls at the park earlier. Some security guards at the park also told police that Asif behaved like a local strongman, often threatening vulnerable people, including girls from economically weaker backgrounds.