Delhi teen dies weeks after he was assaulted by truck drivers over theft suspicion

An 18-year-old man died at a Delhi hospital nearly two weeks after he was allegedly beaten by truck drivers who accused him of attempting to steal cables and other articles from their vehicles in Bhalswa Dairy area, police said. Two truck drivers have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to officers, Ram Kumar, a resident of Kalandar Colony, was allegedly caught along with four others by the truck drivers around 7 pm on August 29 over suspected theft of articles. Kumar was then allegedly beaten brutally by them.

According to police, Kumar was taken by his family to Burari Hospital on August 30. An MLC (medico-legal case) was prepared, and he was examined for bruises and a laceration on his hand, a black eye and bruising on his leg. Police said no vital or grievous injury was detected at the time, and there was no active bleeding, loss of consciousness or vomiting. He was treated and discharged.