Delhi teen dies weeks after he was assaulted by truck drivers over theft suspicion

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An 18-year-old man died at a Delhi hospital nearly two weeks after he was allegedly beaten by truck drivers who accused him of attempting to steal cables and other articles from their vehicles in Bhalswa Dairy area, police said. Two truck drivers have been arrested in connection with the case.
According to officers, Ram Kumar, a resident of Kalandar Colony, was allegedly caught along with four others by the truck drivers around 7 pm on August 29 over suspected theft of articles. Kumar was then allegedly beaten brutally by them.
According to police, Kumar was taken by his family to Burari Hospital on August 30. An MLC (medico-legal case) was prepared, and he was examined for bruises and a laceration on his hand, a black eye and bruising on his leg. Police said no vital or grievous injury was detected at the time, and there was no active bleeding, loss of consciousness or vomiting. He was treated and discharged.
Kumar returned to the Burari Hospital on September 9 for a check-up after complaining of breathlessness. He was referred to BJRM Hospital and subsequently to Rajan Babu TB Hospital, where he died during the intervening night of September 9-10, according to officers.
A PCR call was also made on August 30 by Kumar’s brother, who told police that his brother and four other boys had been stealing cable and that Kumar had been beaten. Police said the call was enquired into, but the family did not seek legal action at the time.
At 12.36 am on September 10, police received another PCR call regarding Kumar’s death. An FIR was subsequently registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relates to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Police said teams were formed immediately after registration of the case and two accused, Muntiyaz and Naeem, both truck drivers who had allegedly apprehended Kumar on suspicion of theft, were arrested.
A post-mortem examination was conducted on September 12 to establish the exact cause of death. Police said teams have been sent outside Delhi to trace the remaining accused and further investigation is underway.
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