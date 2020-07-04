Delhi: Teen dead on bus, kin say harassed over Covid fear

Anshika and her mother Sarvesh Devi boarded the bus from Noida’s Sector 37 around 2 pm. At 4.20 pm, her brother Shiv was informed that she had died. (Representational) Anshika and her mother Sarvesh Devi boarded the bus from Noida’s Sector 37 around 2 pm. At 4.20 pm, her brother Shiv was informed that she had died. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman died of what officials believe is cardiac arrest, while she was travelling from Noida to Shikohabad on a UP Roadways bus. The incident took place on June 15 near Mathura. While her family alleged the bus driver and staff suspected she had coronavirus and threw her off the bus, Mathura police maintained she was dropped midway and there was no evidence of assault. Police also said she died of a cardiac arrest.

According to the family, Anshika fainted due to heat and exhaustion, which made the bus driver and conductor believe she is a Covid patient. The family alleged an argument erupted and they threw her off the bus close to a toll plaza in Mathura. At some point during the scuffle, Anshika had a cardiac arrest, her family alleged.

Bhim Singh, SHO, Mant police station, said: “The victim’s family approached police and we conducted a post-mortem at the district hospital. The cause of death was a heart attack, a natural cause. Therefore, it did not merit any FIR or action. There was a coronavirus scare since she was unwell but the driver dropped her near a toll plaza so she could hail another transport.”

Anshika lived with her parents in Patparganj. Her father, Sushil Kumar, works as a security guard. Due to increasing Covid cases in the capital, the family decided to send mother and daughter to their home in Shikohabad.

Anshika and her mother Sarvesh Devi boarded the bus from Noida’s Sector 37 around 2 pm. At 4.20 pm, her brother Shiv was informed that she had died.

“She was fine when she boarded the bus… At some point during the journey, due to heat and exhaustion, she fainted. The entire bus behaved as if she had Covid and the driver and conductor began harassing her. Near Mathura toll plaza, they wrapped her in a blanket and threw her out,” alleged Shiv.

The family alleged that Anshika and her mother tried to reason with the bus staff but they did not listen. “I went to file an FIR but they said it is a natural cause of death,” claimed her brother.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.