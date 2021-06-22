Delhi: Teen arrested for ‘kidnapping’ girl he met on Likee app

The accused, Tanzeel Ahmed, was arrested following a complaint on Monday evening from a man that his 15-year-old sister was missing since morning, cops said.

A 19-year-old youth was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly kidnapping a minor he met on Likee, a video sharing app similar to TikTok.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We have arrested the accused, Tanzeel Ahmed, after we received a complaint on Monday evening from a man that his 15-year-old sister was missing since morning. The girl is a Class VIII student. After an enquiry by SHO Balihar Singh, we came to know she was in constant touch with one person through the Likee app. Her elder sister also informed us that they suspect his involvement.”

A kidnapping case was lodged and several teams were formed to trace the man.

“With the aid of technical surveillance, we traced his location to Bijnor. One of the teams was sent to Bijnor along with the girl’s mother, and they reached Anisha Nangli village and rescued her. The accused is a carpenter in his village. Further investigations are underway,” he said.