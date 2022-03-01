Delhi: Tech firm employee arrested for ‘posing as Russian mag editor, blackmailing woman’

Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell has arrested an employee of a leading tech firm for allegedly posing as a Russian magazine editor and harassing women on Instagram after convincing them to share private photos. The accused, Mohit Sharma (33), lives in Noida, police said.

According to police, in 2020, he allegedly approached a woman online and befriended her by posing as a magazine editor from Russia. He asked her to share private photos on the pretext of using them in the magazine. Police sources said he procured photos of the woman and her sister, and allegedly threatened to upload them online if they didn’t share more. Police said he also allegedly sent the photos to her friends and relatives, and posted them online.

A team under ACP Raman Lamba filed a case and started looking for the accused. “We found his username, ‘Archudnes’, and collected details of the Instagram account and Hotmail ID used to create it. We traced the IP address and found it to be linked to an Airtel broadband connection registered in Sharma’s name. A team was sent to his house but he said his WiFi was hacked,” said an officer.

The team seized the laptop and phones and sent them for examination. KPS Malhotra, DCP (Cyber Cell), said his team sent the devices for a forensic analysis and retrieved deleted data — thousands of photos of women. “The photos of the complainant were also on the device,” he said.