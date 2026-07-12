5,000 books, 1 cr e-books: Delhi gets a tech-enabled public library

Delhi's Jayaprakash Narayan Public Library opens with 35,000 books, access to nearly one crore e-books, RFID self-issue kiosks, facial recognition membership and dedicated spaces for students and researchers. (ANI Photo)

From shelves spread over two floors lined with 35,000 books, quiet study corners and digital access to nearly one crore e-books — the Jayaprakash Narayan Public Library, inaugurated on Saturday on Udyan Marg in Delhi under NDMC —brings together the charm of traditional libraries and the convenience of modern technology under one roof.

The library, inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is home to books on science, mathematics, Indian history, Hindi literature, geography, agriculture and competitive examinations.

With blue-coloured cushioned chairs and glass screens that act as a divide between two readers, one can seat on either of the floors and read. It also features a children’s zone, research rooms, a contemporary reading area and an e-library equipped with computer terminals.