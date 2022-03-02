Delhi: Teams of teachers formed to be in touch with students who returned from Ukraine

Two teams of teachers have been tasked with being in touch with students who have returned to Delhi from war-hit Ukraine and the families of those who are still stranded there.

The two teams of four teachers each will report to the office of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Karol Bagh. They have been directed to visit the homes of all the students who have returned from Ukraine after February 22 and to “ensure that all necessary steps are being taken for the welfare of the students”.

They have also been directed to visit families of students still stuck in Ukraine and “assure them that adequate steps are being taken to ensure the welfare of the students”.

Thousands of Indians, predominantly students pursuing medical degrees, remain stranded across Ukraine at a time Russia has intensified its offensive in the east. On Tuesday, a 21-year-old Indian medical student Naveen SG was killed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv near the Russian border.