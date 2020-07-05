Watch: Team out to vaccinate dogs says attacked by mob in Delhi’s Rani Bagh

DCP (Outer District) A Koan said an FIR against the residents has been registered and further investigations are on. (Representational) DCP (Outer District) A Koan said an FIR against the residents has been registered and further investigations are on. (Representational)

A team of four from the NGO Neighbourhood Woof, which is authorised by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to sterilise and vaccinate street dogs, was allegedly attacked by a mob at Rani Bagh Friday evening after an altercation with locals.

Ayesha Christina Benn (33) said she was on duty in her vehicle with three staff members — Vipin (24), Deepak (25) and Abhishek (25). They were in the locality with a Maruti Eeco converted into a van for transportation of captured dogs for birth control.

They had come at the request of a local, she said.

DCW team was in constant touch with her and an FIR has finally been registered.

In the FIR registered Saturday, Benn stated, “I was walking towards the place where my staff had cornered the dog. A man asked me what I was doing. I told him we were catching street dogs for sterilisation and will drop them back in a few days.”

Benn said some locals were not allowing their van to enter and hurled abuses at them. She said the two men with whom the group had had an altercation earlier came and instigated a mob against the group, even as they attempted to show them identification and explain their work.

Benn said, “There may have been around 30 men. They started to get violent with my staff. We kept trying to get to my car, which was parked inside the street.” Benn said they locked themselves inside the car but the mob had surrounded them. She said, “They hurled abuses at us, threatened to kill and rape us, and picked up stones to throw at us. ”

“To ward them off, I started the ignition and revved the car to scare them away. The car jerked ahead and hit a few men,” she said. Benn said the mob threw stones and tiles at them. “I just sped the car and we escaped somehow,” she said. Police said the injured group was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital to get checked.

DCP (Outer District) A Koan said an FIR against the residents has been registered and further investigations are on.

