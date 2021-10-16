Delhi: Teachers threaten ‘strong protest’ against ‘air pollution duty’

An order directing teams of government school teachers to carry out inspections to ensure adherence to dust control measures has led to outrage among teachers.

The order from the SDM Rohini’s office has constituted five teams of two teachers each to “carry out inspections/special drives to ensure adherence to the dust control measures especially in construction activities and pollution caused by burning of garbage, plastic, rubber etc and burning of fire crackers”.

Three teams have been ordered to be on duty from 10 AM to 6 PM and the other two from 8 PM to 4 AM.

In response to this, the Government School Teachers Association have threatened a “strong protest” if all teachers are not soon sent back to their schools from their various non-teaching duties.

Since the start of the pandemic, teachers have been deputed to various Covid-related duties and during the second wave, most teachers were involved in some form of Covid-related duty. Schools have been open for students of classes 9-12 since Septmeber 1 and all other grades are being taught remotely.

“… teachers had done all these duties in national interest. Now the Covid-19 situation is under control and all departments are working normally but government officials seem to have have considered teachers to be bonded labour,” said GSTA General Secretary Ajay Veer Yadav.