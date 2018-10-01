Delhi: Teacher shot dead by masked men, sister alleges ‘affair’ behind murder

The deceased has been identified as Ankit, who taught political science at the coaching centre near his house. (Representational) The deceased has been identified as Ankit, who taught political science at the coaching centre near his house. (Representational)

A 31-year-old teacher was shot inside his coaching centre by a masked gunman in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Monday. The deceased’s sister alleged that he was murdered for having an affair with a woman from the minority community.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit, who taught political science at the coaching centre near his house. Police said Ankit was shot at the back of his head by the gunman who waited for 25 minutes at the staircase leading to the entrance of the coaching centre.

The incident took place around 8:15 am when Ankit had come to teach the first batch. The incident took place in front of two of his students. Ankit’s sister said he was in a relationship with a woman from the minority community and suspected two of her brothers behind the murder.

The police have detained nine members of the woman’s family for questioning but have not ascertained the motive of the murder. “There must have been a rivalry in the area. The sister has made these allegations and the claims are been investigated,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west) Aslam Khan.

Eyewitnesses claimed they heard the sound of gunshots following which a PCR call was made. However, they said, police arrived 40 minutes later. Ankit’s body was taken to the local mortuary following which the body was handed over to the relatives for final rites. Ankit is survived by his father, elder brother and a sister.

