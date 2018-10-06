Delhi teacher murder case: Clean chit for one family, but stigma remains

At the coaching centre where Ankit Sagar was shot dead. (File) At the coaching centre where Ankit Sagar was shot dead. (File)

The main gate of their house has been locked for days. The nine-member family has spent the past two days speaking to police officers, sharing their call data records and vouching for each other’s statements, watching their photographs splashed on television screens.

Hours after Ankit Sagar was shot in the head, his family had suggested that brothers of a woman he wanted to marry may have killed him because they were opposed to their inter-faith relationship. As the local MLA and right-wing outfits made contact with Ankit’s family, pressure mounted on police to make a breakthrough.

Police called the woman’s brother, who rushed to the DCP’s office with other members of the family. “We checked their phones and physically verified their alibis,” said a police officer. But despite a clean chit, those who know the family say their image has been unnecessarily tarnished. “Those boys (the woman’s brothers) grew up in my lap. Their father had to work hard to feed the family and now they have been branded killers. I don’t know how they will come back,” said R L Gandhi, a neighbour.

According to police, tension had gripped the family after photographs of the woman Ankit reportedly wanted to marry were leaked. “Ankit’s sister made a video of the woman’s photographs and put it online,” said a police officer. After the arrest, DCP Aslam Khan gave the family the keys to their house, telling them it was safe to go back. It remains to be seen when they do.

