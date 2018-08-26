Delhi: Teacher held for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor boy

According to police, the boy had been fairing poorly in a subject taught by the accused, and one of his friends, who eventually shot the video, told him to talk to the teacher about additional classes. (Representational Image) According to police, the boy had been fairing poorly in a subject taught by the accused, and one of his friends, who eventually shot the video, told him to talk to the teacher about additional classes. (Representational Image)

Police have arrested the teacher of a school in north Delhi for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy. The incident, police said, was captured on video by another student and made its way to an NGO, which posted it online.

Police said the accused teacher was picked from his house and sent to jail. “He has been arrested under sections of the POCSO Act,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Aslam Khan. The North district police are also considering registering an FIR against the NGO for uploading the video online, because of which the identity of the boy was revealed.

“The teacher has accused the NGO of blackmailing him for money. We will enquire into these claims and take action accordingly,” said a police officer. After the video was uploaded online, local residents protested and demanded strict punishment.

According to police, the boy had been fairing poorly in a subject taught by the accused, and one of his friends, who eventually shot the video, told him to talk to the teacher about additional classes.

“The boy went to the house of the accused and was sexually assaulted there. The boy who had suggested the meeting arrived later and filmed the act,” the officer said. Police have not taken any action against the other boy as his role is still unclear, and “it has not been ascertained if he made the video under instructions from the accused”.

Police said the boy did not share the incident with his parents. “The circumstances of how the video reached the NGO will be investigated,” the officer said.

