Delhi: Teacher fired for using tape to keep kids quiet

A nursery class teacher at a private school in Gurgaon was sacked after CCTV footage revealed that she pasted tape on the mouths of two students to keep them from talking, said officials. The parents of the students had informed school officials about the incident, following which the footage was examined.

“The incident took place in October, and action has been taken against the teacher. She was suspended as soon as the matter came to light, and her services were terminated in the same month,” said the school’s principal. In the footage, the teacher can be first seen speaking to a student standing by her side. She then gets up, walks up to another student, rips out a piece of tape from the roll in her hand and pastes it across his mouth, said officials.

Following this, she walks to another student and puts the tape across her mouth, said officials.