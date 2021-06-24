Delhi: Teacher dies by suicide over pending salary, blames school owners in note

Johar allegedly wrote that he was “disturbed” because the school didn't pay him for the last two years.

“Disturbed” over not receiving salary for the last two years, a private school teacher allegedly died by suicide at his house in Delhi’s Pitampura on Tuesday night.

Police said the deceased, Tanoop Johar, was found dead by his family members. Johar, a Taekwondo coach at a school in Rohini, lived with his mother, brother and wife.

A purported suicide note recovered from his house mentioned former BJP MLA and his wife, who run the school. Johar allegedly wrote that he was “disturbed” because the school didn’t pay him for the last two years.

The school authorities could not be immediately reached for comment.

Family members said Johar was taking online classes from his home but was upset over the non-payment of his salary. He also wrote to school authorities about the issue during the first lockdown last year.

Parvinder Singh, DCP (Outer district) said Johar was no longer working at the school and had filed a court case against the school owners a year ago.

“The matter is under investigation. No case has been registered yet,” said the DCP.