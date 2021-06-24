scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Delhi: Teacher dies by suicide over pending salary, blames school owners in note

A purported suicide note recovered from his house mentioned former BJP MLA and his wife, who run the school.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 11:55:02 am
Johar allegedly wrote that he was “disturbed” because the school didn't pay him for the last two years.

“Disturbed” over not receiving salary for the last two years, a private school teacher allegedly died by suicide at his house in Delhi’s Pitampura on Tuesday night.

Police said the deceased, Tanoop Johar, was found dead by his family members. Johar, a Taekwondo coach at a school in Rohini, lived with his mother, brother and wife.

A purported suicide note recovered from his house mentioned former BJP MLA and his wife, who run the school. Johar allegedly wrote that he was “disturbed” because the school didn’t pay him for the last two years.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The school authorities could not be immediately reached for comment.

Family members said Johar was taking online classes from his home but was upset over the non-payment of his salary. He also wrote to school authorities about the issue during the first lockdown last year.

Parvinder Singh, DCP (Outer district) said Johar was no longer working at the school and had filed a court case against the school owners a year ago.

“The matter is under investigation. No case has been registered yet,” said the DCP.

Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement